Israel’s military says it intercepted a missile fired toward Tel Aviv by Yemen’s Houthis late on Monday. The missile triggered air raid sirens and halted takeoffs and landings at Ben-Gurion Airport for about an hour. It was the fifth such attack by Houthis over the past week, coming just days after Israel bombed the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah and the capital Sana’a, killing at least six people and injuring dozens. Among those who narrowly survived the attack on Sana’a was Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization, who was just meters away from a blast from an Israeli bomb dropped on the airport. On Monday, Dr. Tedros called on both the Houthis and the Israelis to stop their attacks.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus: “The attack inflicted needless death, injury, panic, chaos and damage, and was another reminder of the growing threat faced by civilians, humanitarians and health workers in war zones around the world. This must stop.”

On Monday, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations delivered what he called a final warning to Yemen’s Houthis, saying they could soon “share the same miserable fate” as Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon and Bashar al-Assad in Syria.