Members of South Korea’s opposition have moved to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol after he plunged South Korea into crisis by declaring martial law in a surprise broadcast late on Tuesday. Shortly after the announcement, live television footage showed heavily armed South Korean troops attempting to enter the National Assembly building, where parliamentary aides were seen trying to hold the soldiers back with furniture and fire extinguishers. The extraordinary scene played out as South Korean lawmakers gathered inside to vote down the martial law order and declare it invalid. This is Speaker of the National Assembly Woo Won-shik.

Speaker Woo Won-shik: “Everyone, please be assured: The National Assembly will defend democracy together with the people. For the soldiers and police who are currently in the National Assembly, please leave this place immediately.”

As details emerged that the order would ban all political activities, protests and labor strikes, the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions announced an indefinite general strike and called on the president to resign. Meanwhile, thousands of people gathered outside the National Assembly protesting the president’s order. Amid widespread and growing opposition, President Yoon backed down and revoked his order six hours later. His entire Cabinet then offered their resignations, though President Yoon ordered them to “fulfill your duties even after this moment.” After headlines, we’ll go to Seoul, South Korea, for the latest.