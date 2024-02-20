In The Hague, arguments are continuing at the International Court of Justice, where Palestinians and more than 50 countries and organizations are testifying against Israel’s occupation of the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza. It’s the largest-ever participation in the World Court’s history. Earlier today, South African Ambassador Vusi Madonsela said the situation in Palestine is a “more extreme form of the apartheid that was institutionalized against Black people in my country.”

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said, “The genocide underway in Gaza is a result of decades of impunity and inaction.” Riyad Mansour, Palestinian envoy to the U.N., delivered an emotional testimony Monday.