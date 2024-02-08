Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected a proposal by Hamas for a three-phase ceasefire where Hamas would release all hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. Hamas is seeking an end to the Israeli assault and for all Israeli troops to leave Gaza. On Wednesday, Netanyahu said the war on Gaza would continue, and ordered Israeli forces to prepare to attack the southern city of Rafah.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “I would like to emphasize again that there is no solution other than total victory.”

At a news conference yesterday, released hostages pleaded with Netanyahu to prioritize the release of remaining captives in Gaza. This is Adina Moshe, a 72-year-old grandmother who had been held hostage in Gaza for 49 days.

Adina Moshe: “I am very afraid that if you continue on this path, to dismantle Hamas, there will be no more hostages to release.”

Despite Netanyahu’s vow to continue the assault on Gaza, truce negotiations are continuing. A Hamas delegation is in Cairo today for talks with mediators from Egypt and Qatar. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has wrapped up his Middle East trip after visiting Israel and the occupied West Bank, where he was met by Palestinian protesters.

Health officials in Gaza say Israeli attacks since October 7 have now brought the death toll to nearly 28,000. This comes as the U.N. is warning the risk of famine in Gaza is “increasing by the day.”