In Gaza, the official death toll has topped 30,200 as Israeli forces continue their deadly attacks, one day after soldiers fired on people waiting for aid in northern Gaza. Over 112 people were killed and 760 injured. Harrowing survivor accounts have emerged in the wake of the massacre.

Injured Palestinian: “We went to get food and flour, and they started shooting at us. Then we threw ourselves into the streets, and no one looked for us. Eventually, people brought us here. There are martyrs lying around, and no one is looking for them.”

Northern Gaza resident: “If aid is to come to us in this way, we do not want it. We do not want to live on the blood of our children. If our children will die and be harmed in exchange for aid, we do not want aid.”

Gaza’s Health Ministry announced today at least another four children have died of starvation and dehydration in northern Gaza.