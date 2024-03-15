Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer offered his most scathing condemnation yet of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right government, calling for new elections in Israel. He spoke from the Senate floor.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer: “If President — Prime Minister Netanyahu’s current coalition remains in power after the war begins to wind down, and continues to pursue dangerous and inflammatory policies that test existing U.S. standards for assistance, then the United States will have no choice but to play a more active role in shaping Israeli policy by using our leverage to change the present course.”

Schumer is a staunch defender of Israel and the highest-ranking elected Jewish American lawmaker.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration imposed sanctions on two Israeli settler outposts and three individual settlers in the occupied West Bank who have harassed and attacked Palestinians.

In South Africa, Naledi Pandor, minister of international relations and cooperation, warned South African citizens they will face prosecution if they serve in the Israeli military as it commits war crimes in Gaza. “When you come home, we’re going to arrest you,” Pandor said.