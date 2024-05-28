In Gaza, Israeli forces are continuing to attack Rafah amid growing outrage over its bombing of a tent camp for displaced Palestinians which killed 45 people Sunday, including children. Harrowing video emerged showing a man desperately holding up the charred corpse of a headless Palestinian child amid the still-blazing flames of the attack. The Tal al-Sultan neighborhood had been specifically designated as a safe “humanitarian area” in Rafah. This is Abed Mohammed al-Attar, whose brother and several other relatives were killed in the attack.

Abed Mohammed al-Attar: “The army is a liar. The occupation army is a liar. There is no security in Gaza. There’s no security, not for a child, an elderly man or for a woman. Here he is with his wife. They were martyred. They’re gone. … The decision of the World Court is a lie. They are still killing. There are planes 24 hours a day. There are martyrs and killings all the time. There are wounded and injuries, children becoming orphaned, innocent people. They haven’t done anything. They were displaced from one place to another, looking for a living.”

The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the Israeli bombing a “tragic mistake” and said they’ll investigate. We’ll go to Rafah for more after headlines.

Just one day earlier, on Saturday, displaced Gazans sheltering at the al-Nazleh school in Gaza City were hit by an Israeli airstrike that killed at least 10 people.

Um Mahmoud Ghaban: “What do the children have to do with this? They scattered us from here to there. Where should we go? Have mercy on us. Have mercy on us. What did he do to get blown to pieces like this?”

The official death toll in Gaza has now topped 36,000.