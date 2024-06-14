Children in Gaza continue to die of hunger. On Thursday, the World Health Organization confirmed there have been 32 deaths from malnutrition — most of whom were children under 5. The findings came as UNICEF said nearly 3,000 children have been cut off from treatment for moderate and severe acute malnutrition in southern Gaza, putting them at risk of death.

Meanwhile, the U.N. reports violence against children caught in armed conflict last year reached “extreme levels” with a 21% increase in extreme violations. The surge in violence came amid Israel’s withering assault on the Gaza Strip — now in its ninth month.

Overnight, Israeli forces pushed deeper into the Shaboura refugee camp in southern Gaza. Elsewhere, one person was killed and three children wounded after Israel bombed their home in the Bureij refugee camp. Israeli airstrikes in northern Gaza City killed at least 14 people. Meanwhile, Israeli forces killed at least three Palestinians in overnight raids in the West Bank.