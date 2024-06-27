Kenyan President William Ruto has scrapped an unpopular tax bill following a mass nationwide uprising on Tuesday, when soldiers and police fired live rounds, rubber bullets and tear gas at thousands of protesters who stormed Kenya’s Parliament in Nairobi. At least 23 people were killed and dozens more injured. On Wednesday, President Ruto said he had heard the message of the protesters and had reversed his support for the tax hikes.

President William Ruto: “The country witnessed widespread expression of dissatisfaction with the bill as passed, regrettably resulting in the loss of life, destruction of property and desecration of constitutional institutions.”

President Ruto called the loss of life “very unfortunate” and sent condolences to the families of those killed. Earlier today, police and security forces fired tear gas and rubber-coated bullets at protesters in Nairobi, after organizers called for fresh demonstrations to continue to demand Ruto’s resignation. This is Lorna Dias, a member of Kenya’s Human Rights Commission; she spoke after President Ruto called protesters “treasonous.”

Lorna Dias: “It’s not protesters who are treasonous. It’s Ruto’s acts that are treasonous. … There is nothing that justifies the use of live bullets on protesters, but this regime positions snipers to shoot and kill unarmed protesters.”

We’ll have the latest on the youth uprising in Kenya after headlines.