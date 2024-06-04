The U.S. is urging the U.N. Security Council to adopt a resolution in support of the Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal outlined by President Biden. Israel and Hamas have not yet agreed to the deal. Israel continues to pummel the Gaza Strip, where the official death toll has topped 36,500, with over 82,000 injured. Israel has killed at least 15,000 Palestinian children since October 7. In Khan Younis, relatives searched on Monday for loved ones after another Israeli airstrike.

Samar al-Breim: “I am shocked. I am looking for my mother. My wish is to see my mother. I want to find her in front of me. God is my suffice and my best disposer of my affairs. Children who are innocent were asleep. They threw an explosive barrel on them. They tore them apart. What have they done to deserve this? … This feeling is indescribable. It is like we’re in a nightmare. It is as though we are in a dream. A dream. I pray to God that I wake up and find out that it was only a dream and that it is not true.”

In other news from Khan Younis, displaced Gazans were flooded with sewage Monday as a pipeline burst in the overcrowded city, pouring waste into tents.

The Israeli military said Monday four more Israeli hostages have died. Hamas had previously said three of the men, who were all in their eighties, were killed in Israeli airstrikes.

Meanwhile, the U.N. has condemned the “unprecedented bloodshed” in the occupied West Bank, where over 500 Palestinians have been killed since October 7. Over the weekend, two teenagers were killed by Israeli forces.