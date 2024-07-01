In the Gaza Strip, thousands of civilians remained trapped amid heavy fighting in the Gaza City district of Shuja’iyya, where Israeli tanks were seen advancing after another day of brutal Israeli attacks. Gaza’s Health Ministry says at least 23 Palestinians were killed in the past day alone, bringing the death toll since the start of Israel’s latest assault on Gaza to more than 37,900. In Gaza’s Deir al-Balah neighborhood, survivors of an Israeli airstrike gathered at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital Saturday to mourn their dead. This is 10-year-old Belal Abu Hassanain, whose family home was bombed by Israel last week.

Belal Abu Hassanain: “I went to check out our rooftop, and they struck us. I was bombed. I flew off the rooftop and fell. When I fell, I was shattered. My grandfather started screaming. I went out to see what was happening. My grandfather was telling us that our home was bombed. When I heard the word 'bombed,' I went to check the room where I had been sleeping. I found out that my mother and brother had been martyred.”

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Government Media Office says another journalist has been killed by Israeli forces in Gaza — the 153rd such deadly attack it has reported since October. Mohammed Mahmoud Abu Sharia died of wounds two days after an Israeli airstrike targeted his home in the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City.