In Gaza, Israel has bombed another U.N. school in Gaza City. It’s at least the ninth U.N. school shelter Israel has attacked in the past two weeks. Deadly attacks have also been reported in the Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps, killing at least 13 Palestinians.

In Khan Younis, health officials exhumed and transferred the bodies of at least 12 Gazans who were killed when Israel attacked and besieged the Red Crescent-run Al-Amal Hospital earlier this year. The mother of one of the victims traveled from Gaza City to retrieve her son’s body.