How to Pick Biden’s Replacement? James Zogby & LaTosha Brown Debate Wisdom of an Open Convention

StoryJuly 22, 2024
As President Biden drops his reelection bid and endorses Vice President Kamala Harris, we discuss the next steps forward and whether there should be an open convention. James Zogby, former executive member of the Democratic National Committee, says an open convention is “what democracy needs from our party right now.” Meanwhile, Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown says an open convention is a risk that would cause “chaos” within the Democratic Party. “This is a moment that we have to defeat Trump,” says Brown.

Guests
  • James Zogby
    president of the Arab American Institute and former executive member of the Democratic National Committee.
  • LaTosha Brown
    co-founder of the Black Voters Matter Fund.

