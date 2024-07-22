As President Biden drops his reelection bid and endorses Vice President Kamala Harris, we discuss the next steps forward and whether there should be an open convention. James Zogby, former executive member of the Democratic National Committee, says an open convention is “what democracy needs from our party right now.” Meanwhile, Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown says an open convention is a risk that would cause “chaos” within the Democratic Party. “This is a moment that we have to defeat Trump,” says Brown.