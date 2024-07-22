Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Remembered: Opposed Iraq War, Advocated for Juneteenth, Reparations & More

Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown remembers longtime Texas Democratic Congressmember Sheila Jackson Lee, who was a tireless fighter for civil rights and progressive causes throughout her three decades in the U.S. House. Jackson Lee has died at the age of 74 after announcing last month she had pancreatic cancer. Lee was an early and outspoken opponent of the disastrous and illegal invasion of Iraq, as well as an advocate for reparations to the descendants of enslaved African Americans. “She has left a legacy of service, a legacy of love,” says political organizer LaTosha Brown of Black Voters Matter. “She was someone you could always depend on.”