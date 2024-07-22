You turn to us for voices you won't hear anywhere else.

ICJ Rules Israel’s Occupation of West Bank, Jerusalem, Gaza Is Illegal: Attorney Diana Buttu Explains

StoryJuly 22, 2024
The International Court of Justice has ruled Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal and should come to an end “as rapidly as possible.” This is one of the most significant rulings issued by an international court on the matter since Israel’s military occupation of the territories began in 1967. We speak with Palestinian human rights lawyer Diana Buttu on the historic ruling and what impact it could have on Israel. “The court makes it clear not only that Israel’s occupation is illegal, but it also says that all countries around the world have an obligation to make sure that Israel doesn’t get away with it,” says Buttu. “It’s up to the international community now to put sanctions on Israel to end this military occupation.”

