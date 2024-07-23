Vice President Kamala Harris has secured enough pledges of support from delegates to the Democratic National Convention to win the party’s presidential nomination, with no obvious challenger. On Monday, Harris traveled to Wilmington, Delaware, where she rallied campaign staff and supporters. Harris defended the Biden administration’s accomplishments and referenced her work as a courtroom prosecutor who went after perpetrators of all kinds.

Vice President Kamala Harris: “Predators who abused women, fraudsters who ripped off consumers, cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain. So, hear me when I say I know Donald Trump’s type.”

The Democratic National Committee confirmed it will hold a “virtual roll call” to confirm its presidential nominee by August 7, roughly two weeks before the DNC kicks off in Chicago on August 19.

The Harris campaign says it raised $81 million during the first 24 hours of her candidacy — a record haul. This comes after Harris’s campaign received nearly $100 million of previously raised funds for President Biden’s now-canceled reelection campaign. Several Republican campaign finance lawyers have promised to challenge the transfer in a complaint to the Federal Election Commission. We’ll have more on these stories after headlines.