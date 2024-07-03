Residents of Jamaica are bracing for life-threatening winds and storm surge as Hurricane Beryl is set to make landfall Wednesday afternoon. The now-Category 4 storm has left a trail of devastation across the Caribbean, killing at least six people. Ahead of the storm’s arrival, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness called for stronger climate action from wealthier nations.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness: “Hurricane Beryl is the earliest Category 5 hurricane on record. It highlights the growing impact of climate change on global weather patterns, particularly on small island developing states like Jamaica. While our carbon emissions are minuscule, our region bears the brunt of the impacts of climate change. The hurricane further highlights the urgent need for global climate action and targeted support to enhance resilience against the escalating dangers of climate change.”

Only two other hurricanes have made landfall in Jamaica in the last 40 years. Later in the broadcast, we’ll get an update from Ralph Gonsalves, prime minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.