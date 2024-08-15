Israel has killed over 40,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 7, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Over one-third of those — more than 16,000 Palestinians — were children. But that grim milestone is still believed to be a vast underestimate, with many buried under rubble and large numbers of Gazans facing life-threatening health emergencies.

Among the dead are twin newborns, their mother and their grandmother, who were killed in an Israeli attack this week on Deir al-Balah as their father went to retrieve their birth certificates.

Mohammed Abu al-Qumsan: “I was going to get the birth certificates for the children. My wife gave birth the day before yesterday. I went to get the birth certificates. I got two babies, twins. I got a call telling me that the house we were staying in got bombed. People from the neighborhood called me. My wife is gone, with my two babies and my mother-in-law.”

The babies were named Asser and Ayssel. Their mother was Dr. Jumann Arfa, a pharmacist. This comes as critical ceasefire and hostage release talks are now underway in Doha.