President Biden took to the stage on the first night of the Democratic National Convention Monday, where he “passed the torch” to Vice President Kamala Harris.

President Joe Biden: “Selecting Kamala was the very first decision I made before I became — when I became our nominee. And it was the best decision I made my whole career.”

A few minutes into Biden’s remarks, protesters dropped a sign that read “Stop Arming Israel.” The sign was quickly wrestled away from the protesters. We’ll speak to three activists involved in last night’s actions in hour two of our live DNC broadcast. The DNC on Monday evening voted to adopt the party’s official platform, which does not call for an arms embargo on Israel and reasserts unwavering U.S. support for Israel.

Among other high-profile speakers Monday night was New York Congressmember Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

bq. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: “We have a chance to elect a president who is for the middle class because she is from the middle class. She understands the urgency of rent checks and groceries and prescriptions. She is as committed to our reproductive and civil rights as she is to taking on corporate greed. And she is working tirelessly to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and bringing hostages home.”

AOC’s speech came after her fellow Squad members, Cori Bush and Jamaal Bowman, recently lost their House seats after AIPAC poured tens of millions of dollars into their primary challengers’ campaigns.