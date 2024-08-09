In Gaza, Israel has launched a new offensive on the southern city of Khan Younis, attacking dozens of sites after warning people to flee but offering no safe alternative. This is a mother, fleeing yet again with her family.

Umm Raed Abu Elyan: “We are running from the fire. We are running with our children from fear.”

Journalist: “Where are you going now?”

Umm Raed Abu Elyan: “God knows. We are walking now. They said to go to the humanitarian areas, but there is no safe place here in Gaza. It is all destroyed and damaged.”

In Gaza City, multiple children were among at least 15 Palestinians killed in more Israeli strikes targeting schools. At least 30 others were wounded.

Palestinian man: “These are your targets, Netanyahu? Children? Only God can help us. He was playing at Abdel Fattah School. He is an innocent child. They say we are terrorists. Look what Netanyahu is doing. Look at the Arab world. Only God can help us.”

Amid the mounting death and destruction, leaders of Qatar, Egypt and the U.S. have called on Israel and Hamas to return to ceasefire talks. The official death toll in Gaza is nearing 40,000, but the true toll is likely far higher.