Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has accused Israel of waging “a war of extermination” after Israeli airstrikes killed at least 558 people, including 50 children, and injured over 1,800 since Monday. It was Israel’s largest attack on Lebanon in nearly two decades. Israel said today it will further “accelerate” its attacks on Lebanon. Israel claimed the airstrikes struck 1,600 Hezbollah targets, but Lebanon’s Health Ministry said Israel mostly struck civilian sites including hospitals, medical centers and ambulances. Thousands of Lebanese residents have fled southern Lebanon, with many heading to Beirut. The U.N. Human Rights Office warned Israel that sending a “warning” before attacking civilians is not acceptable.

Hezbollah forces responded to Israel’s massive attack by firing missiles at Israeli military bases, arms factories and other areas. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned, “We are almost in a full-fledged war,” while U.N. spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said that U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres was “alarmed” at the large number of civilian casualties reported in Lebanon.

Stéphane Dujarric: “The message to the parties that are firing at each other across the Blue Line, to all the parties involved in this conflict, is: Step back from the brink. Stop the escalation. … As we just said, there is no military solution at this point that will make anyone in either country any safer.”

Israel’s attack on Lebanon also killed at least one journalist. Hadi Al-Sayed, a reporter for Al-Mayadeen, died after Israel bombed his home in southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon has announced more U.S. troops would be sent to the Middle East.