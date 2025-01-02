In Gaza, Israeli attacks have killed at least 52 Palestinians since dawn, after a wave of strikes that killed 28 people on New Year’s Day, including children and women. Israeli attacks struck northern Gaza’s Jabaliya, the central Bureij refugee camp, Gaza City and a tent camp sheltering displaced families in al-Mawasi, in southern Khan Younis, in an area designated by Israel as a so-called humanitarian zone.

This comes as a seventh infant in Gaza has died from hypothermia while displaced people in tents struggle to keep warm amid days of heavy rain.

Samira Al-Ashqar: “We are living here in the cold in a state of hunger and thirst, lacking clothes, blankets and mattresses. The rain pours on us all night while the tarps leak, and no one acknowledges us. Last year, we lived in Rafah. Before that, we were in Beit Lahia. Then we moved to Rafah. And from Rafah, we came to Khan Younis. We still don’t know what our fate is or where we will be relocated next.”

New data show Gaza’s population has fallen by 6% since the start of Israel’s assault in October 2023. The Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics estimates about 100,000 people have left Gaza, while more than 55,000 people have been killed by Israeli attacks or are missing and presumed dead.