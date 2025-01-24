The Trump administration has launched what it’s calling the largest mass deportation operation in U.S. history, arresting 538 undocumented immigrants and deporting hundreds of others since Trump took the oath of office Monday. Trump’s so-called border czar, Tom Homan, says the raids are aimed at “sanctuary cities” whose leaders refuse to comply with Trump’s mass deportation plans.

On Thursday, ICE agents raided a seafood depot in Newark, New Jersey, taking three people into custody, including a military veteran. Newark Mayor Ras Baraka condemned the warrantless immigration raids, writing, “This egregious act is in plain violation of the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution … Newark will not stand by idly while people are being unlawfully terrorized.”

The New York Times reports Trump has given ICE officials the power to quickly deport asylum seekers who were allowed into the U.S. temporarily under Biden-era programs. The policy change could affect more than a million people who’ve been granted up to two years to remain in the U.S. under a temporary legal status known as “parole.”