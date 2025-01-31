You turn to us for voices you won't hear anywhere else.

“The Dr. Who Fooled the World”: Author Slams RFK’s Embrace of Disgraced Anti-Vaxxer Andrew Wakefield

StoryJanuary 31, 2025
Author and investigative journalist Brian Deer, who debunked disgraced ex-doctor Andrew Wakefield’s fraudulent claims that vaccines were linked to autism, says that Wakefield and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of health and human services, are major leaders of the anti-vaccine movement. “They basically run this movement together,” he says.

