Samoa’s Health Chief Says RFK Jr. Spread Anti-Vax Misinformation Before Deadly Measles Outbreak

StoryJanuary 31, 2025
The second day of confirmation hearings for Trump’s secretary of health and human services nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. again focused on his long record of vaccine skepticism, his shifting position on abortion and his professional inexperience in public health. Kennedy was questioned about his role in a deadly measles outbreak in Samoa in 2019. Dr. Alec Ekeroma, the director general of Samoa’s Health Ministry, says Kennedy promoted anti-vaccine misinformation in the country, leading to the deaths of 83 people, the majority of whom were young children.”He is the preeminent anti-vax campaigner in the world,” adds investigative journalist Brian Deer, who has been following the anti-vaccine movement for years. Kennedy has “no medical or scientific qualifications at all.”

