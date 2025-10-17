Meanwhile, the U.S. admiral who commands military forces in Latin America, Alvin Holsey, will step down from his post at the end of this year. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth made the announcement on social media. It comes less than a year after Holsey took over the position, which normally lasts for three years. The New York Times reports a U.S. official said Holsey “had raised concerns about the mission and the attacks on the alleged drug boats.”

This comes as a former U.S. Marine Corps colonel, Doug Krugman, published an op-ed in The Washington Post on Thursday titled “I resigned from the military because of Trump.” After serving for 24 years, he writes, “I gave up my career out of concern for our country’s future.”

Meanwhile, a network of more than 340 former officers of the CIA, the NSA, the State Department and other national security agencies published a report detailing that the U.S. is “on a trajectory” toward authoritarian rule. The group, calling itself the Steady State, said in a statement, “We wrote [the report] because the same tools we once used to assess foreign risks now show unmistakable warning signs at home.”