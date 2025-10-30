Hurricane Melissa is bearing down on Bermuda after leaving a trail of destruction across the Caribbean, with at least 34 people confirmed dead — most of them in Haiti. Jamaica has confirmed at least eight deaths, after Melissa made landfall Tuesday as one of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes on record. This is Sasha Hamilton, a resident of the hard-hit Catherine Hall neighborhood of Montego Bay in Jamaica.

Sasha Hamilton: “Yesterday was absolutely catastrophic and life-threatening. We were totally inundated. The entire ground floors of all the houses in Catherine Hall and West Green have been flooded. Major asset loss to vehicles, furnitures. We had to do rescue. … And we are literally desperate for some help at this point.”

According to AccuWeather, Melissa could cost Jamaica $22 billion in damages and economic losses — more than Jamaica’s annual gross domestic product. Rebuilding could take more than a decade.