Swedish activist Greta Thunberg was among at least 170 activists deported from Israel Monday after Israeli military forces last week raided and captured dozens of boats in the Global Sumud Flotilla, which attempted to break Israel’s siege and starvation campaign in Gaza. On Monday, Thunberg spoke to a cheering crowd as she arrived at an airport in Athens, Greece, confirming she and other flotilla activists faced abuse in Israeli custody. She also posted this message on her Instagram.

Greta Thunberg: “Do not let me and other volunteers on the flotilla be a distraction. And the Global Sumud Flotilla is about solidarity with Palestinians, international solidarity. And what Israel did was mainly not to illegally abduct us in international waters and abuse us in prison, but it was that it stopped a humanitarian mission and violating international law by preventing humanitarian aid from entering Gaza, a population that are being systematically starved by Israel. And this is a blatant violation of international humanitarian and maritime law.”

More than 340 flotilla activists have been deported from Israel as advocates continue to demand the release of over 100 others who remain in Israeli prison custody, including U.S. citizens. Meanwhile, another wave of humanitarian aid vessels is sailing toward Gaza. The new flotilla is made up of 11 ships with activists from 25 countries, including doctors, carrying medicines and nutritional supplies.