Israeli forces intercepted another Gaza-bound humanitarian aid flotilla on Tuesday. The Freedom Flotilla Coalition and Thousand Madleens to Gaza are operating a new fleet of 11 vessels with 150 people on board, including doctors, and initially said three boats were attacked 120 nautical miles off the coast of Gaza. Soon after, all boats were intercepted by Israel.

In a statement, the groups said, “Sources so far indicate that the unarmed crew aboard, including doctors, journalists, and elected officials, have been abducted, as well as the vital aid worth over $110,000 in medicines, respiratory equipment, and nutritional supplies that were destined for Gaza’s starving hospitals. Their whereabouts remain unknown.”