Israeli air raids and drone attacks continue in Gaza despite the U.S.-brokered ceasefire that went into effect a month ago. Al Jazeera reports 2 people, including a child, were killed in southern Gaza today. This is Nidal Abu Arqoub from Khan Younis.

bq.Nidal Abu Arqoub: “The future is bleak and uncertain. Given our current situation, things remain as they are. Truce, no truce, we do not see a truce. The war is ongoing, and the horizon is dark. We see the country’s situation as very difficult.”

Meanwhile, Hamas handed over the body of Hadar Goldin, an Israeli soldier who was killed in a 2014 war in Gaza. It comes as Reuters reports U.S. officials gathered intelligence that Israeli military lawyers warned there was evidence that war crimes charges could be brought against Israel for its war on Gaza. The former U.S. officials who spoke to Reuters said the material was not broadly circulated within the U.S. government until late in the Biden administration. Lawyers with the State Department also reportedly flagged to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Israel might be committing war crimes.