You turn to us for voices you won't hear anywhere else.

Sign up for Democracy Now!'s Daily Digest to get our latest headlines and stories delivered to your inbox every day.

Independent Global News

U.N. Climate Summit Opens in Brazil as the Phillippines is Hit by Back-to-Back to Deadly Typhoons

StoryNovember 10, 2025
Watch Full ShowNext Story
Listen
Media Options
Listen
Related

The 30th U.N. climate change conference begins today in the Brazilian rainforest city of Belem, located at the mouth of the Amazon River. The summit opens as a major typhoon hit the Philippines killing at least eight people and displacing more than 1.4 million others. Typhoon Fung-wong hit as the Philippines is still recovering from Typhoon Kalmaegi which killed at least 224 people last week. Democracy Now! speaks with former Philippine climate negotiator Yeb Saño, chair of the Laudato Si’ Movement, who warns that global steps to stop the climate crisis are “too little and probably too late.”

Related Story

StoryNov 10, 2025Exposed: 5,000+ Fossil Fuel Lobbyists Got Access to U.N. Climate Talks & Helped Block Climate Action
Guests
  • Yeb Saño
    chair of the Laudato Si’ Movement.

Please check back later for full transcript.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
Daily News Digest
Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Top