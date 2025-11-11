The U.S. federal government shutdown has entered its 42nd day. On Monday night, a group of seven democratic senators ratified a deal with republican senators to approve a bill to reopen the government and end the longest shutdown in U.S. history. The bill notably does not include an extension of the affordable care act subsidies, though Senate majority leader John Thune has agreed to a separate vote on them. The measure now heads to the House, which has not been in session since mid-September. The House vote on the spending package could come as early as Wednesday afternoon. Independent senator Bernie Sanders called the vote a “horrific mistake.” Meanwhile, House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries vowed to stand firm on the issue of healthcare subsidies.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries: “We’re not going to support a partisan Republican spending bill that continues to gut the healthcare of the American people. And we’re going to continue the fight to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits. And if it doesn’t happen this week, next week, this month, next month, then it’s the fault of Donald Trump, House and Senate Republicans who continue to make life more expensive for the American people.”

Meanwhile, the Trump administration again informed the Supreme Court that it wants to prevent a lower court ruling requiring full food benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to be disbursed in November. 1 in 8 people in the U.S. rely on SNAP for food assistance. This is Toni Miller, at a food bank in Phoenix, Arizona.