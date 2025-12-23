The Pentagon said Monday that it had blown up another boat in the Pacific Ocean, killing one person. U.S. Southern Command published video on social media showing a vessel erupting in flames, with a caption claiming it was engaged in drug smuggling — though it provided no evidence to back the claim. The attack came as two Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee called on the Justice Department to investigate the Pentagon’s September 2 attack on a boat in the Caribbean, when a second U.S. strike killed two survivors of an initial attack as they clung to the wreckage of their vessel. Congressmembers Jamie Raskin and Ted Lieu wrote, “The deliberate targeting of these two individuals is a blatant violation of the Department of Defense’s Law of War Manual, which clearly states: 'Persons who have been incapacitated by a shipwreck are in a helpless state, and it would be dishonorable and inhumane to make them the object of attack.'” The congressmembers added, “Outside of war, the killing of unarmed, helpless men clinging to wreckage in open water is simply murder.”

Meanwhile, Venezuelan officials have accused the U.S. of “piracy” after U.S. forces seized two oil tankers and were actively pursuing a third. This is Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil.