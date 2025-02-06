Wired reports that employees of NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, have received orders to pause all “international engagements” amid concerns the scientific agency could also soon face mass firings and have its mission throttled, including its work on developing wind energy.

Meanwhile, employees of color at the Health and Human Services Department fear they could be directly targeted after their names and photos were published on a website called ”DEI Watch List,” created by the American Accountability Foundation. The list of workers claims their so-called offenses include working on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and using pronouns in their bios.