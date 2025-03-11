In Russia, at least three people were killed and more than a dozen others injured earlier today as a Ukrainian drone struck a meat warehouse in Moscow. The deadly strike was part of what Russian officials called Ukraine’s largest-ever drone attack on the capital region, which also damaged apartment buildings and forced the closure of Moscow’s four international airports. Ukrainian drones also struck Russia’s Kursk region, parts of which have been occupied by Ukraine since last August. Meanwhile, Russia’s relentless bombardment continued overnight, with at least one person killed when a Russian drone struck a warehouse in Kharkiv. Seventeen others were wounded by Russian attacks.

The violence came hours before a high-level delegation from Kyiv met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Saudi Arabia for talks hosted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The talks are focused on a ceasefire. Ukraine is seeking security guarantees from the U.S., while Trump administration officials are looking to secure a minerals deal giving the U.S. access to Ukraine’s rare earth elements and other resources. They’re the highest-level talks between the U.S. and Ukraine since February 28, when President Trump and Vice President Vance publicly berated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office. On Monday, Trump’s Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff said Zelensky had apologized to Trump in a letter.