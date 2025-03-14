In a surprise turnabout, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced he is voting for a Republican measure to keep the government funded, splitting from the majority of the Democratic caucus, which had been poised to block the bill. Schumer argued that letting the government shut down would cause even more harm to people and give free rein to President Trump and Elon Musk to further dismantle federal agencies. Most Democrats say the continuing resolution would also be a “blank check” for the White House and will defund essential food, education and healthcare programs. It’s not clear yet which other Democrats will support Schumer’s move, other than Senator John Fetterman, who had already announced he would vote in favor of the funding package. At least eight Democrats need to back the measure alongside Republicans for it to pass.

The news left many House Democrats incensed, including New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who’s been calling on her supporters to ramp up public pressure on Democrats to vote down the bill. She addressed reporters from a Democratic policy retreat in Leesburg, Virginia.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: “Just to see Senate Democrats even consider acquiescing to Elon Musk, I think it is a huge slap in the face. And I think that there is a wide sense of betrayal.”

Meanwhile, young students, parents and teachers from D.C. schools rallied at Senate offices Thursday to speak out against the spending measure, which they warn will trigger a devastating $1 billion cut to education and other services in the capital.