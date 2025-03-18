You turn to us for voices you won't hear anywhere else.

On Kennedy Center Stage, Folk Musicians Nora Brown & Stephanie Coleman Protest Trump’s Takeover

StoryMarch 18, 2025
One of President Donald Trump’s most intense fixations since returning to the White House has been to take over and overhaul the Kennedy Center, the national arts and culture institution in Washington, D.C. Trump fired the president of the Kennedy Center, replaced the bipartisan board of trustees with loyalists and made himself chairman of the organization, vowing to shift programming away from “woke” art and toward more patriotic themes. On Monday, he visited the Kennedy Center to personally preside over a board meeting. Numerous artists have cut ties with the Kennedy Center since Trump’s takeover, but folk musicians Nora Brown and Stephanie Coleman performed a concert at the Kennedy Center last week and used the opportunity to protest Trump’s policies from the stage. “We were considering what the most effective method of protest was” and decided “our voices would be loudest on the stage,” says Brown. “The arts are a fundamental way for people to express ourselves and for us to recognize other people’s stories and experiences and struggles,” adds Coleman.

Guests

