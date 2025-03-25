Israel’s renewed all-out massacre of Palestinians in Gaza is continuing into its second week, with at least 23 people killed before dawn today, including seven children. On Monday, an Israeli strike on Beit Lahia killed the noted Al Jazeera journalist Hossam Shabat. This is Shabat’s colleague Mahmoud Abu Salameh.

Mahmoud Abu Salameh: “We heard the sound of the explosion near the Indonesian Hospital. We rushed immediately at the moment of targeting. At the moment we heard the sound of this explosion, we headed to the place and saw the targeting of our colleague, journalist Hossam Shabat. We were shocked by the scene. This is our colleague Hossam’s car, and this is his blood.”

A letter by Hossam Shabat, posted by his team after his killing Monday, reads in part, “For the past 18 months, I have dedicated every moment of my life to my people. I documented the horrors in northern Gaza minute by minute, determined to show the world the truth they tried to bury.” Shabat added, “I ask you now: do not stop speaking about Gaza. Do not let the world look away. Keep fighting, keep telling our stories—until Palestine is free.” Later in the broadcast, we’ll speak to another of Hossam Shabat’s colleagues, Drop Site News editor Sharif Abdel Kouddous.

Separately on Monday, another journalist, Palestine Today correspondent Mohammed Mansour, was killed in an airstrike north of Khan Younis.