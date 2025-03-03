Hi there,

“Stop the Ethnic Cleansing”: Watch Oscar Speech of Palestinian & Israeli Directors of “No Other Land”

StoryMarch 03, 2025
Image Credit: A.M.P.A.S. 2025 (photo right)

The Palestinian-Israeli film No Other Land won for best documentary feature at Sunday’s Academy Awards. The film follows the struggles of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank community of Masafer Yatta to stay on their land amid home demolitions by the Israeli military and violent attacks by Jewish settlers aimed at expelling them. The film was made by a team of Palestinian-Israeli filmmakers, including the Palestinian journalist Basel Adra, who lives in Masafer Yatta, and the Israeli journalist Yuval Abraham, both of whom are prominently featured in the film.

Related Story

Transcript
This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

AMY GOODMAN: And the Oscars were held Sunday evening. History was made in the best documentary category.

SAMUEL L. JACKSON: And the Oscar goes to No Other Land.

AMY GOODMAN: The Palestinian-Israeli film No Other Land won for best documentary. The film follows the struggles of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank community of Masafer Yatta to stay on their land amidst violent attacks by Israeli settlers aimed at expelling them. The film was made by a team of Palestinian-Israeli filmmakers, including the Palestinian journalist Basel Adra, who lives in Masafer Yatta, and the Israeli journalist Yuval Abraham. They both spoke at the ceremony, beginning with Basel Adra, who became the first Palestinian filmmaker to win an Oscar.

BASEL ADRA: Thank you to the Academy for the award. It’s such a big honor for the four of us and everybody who supported us for this documentary. About two months ago, I became a father. And my hope to my daughter, that she will not have to live the same life I am living now, always fearing — always — always fearing settlers’ violence, home demolitions and forceful displacements that my community, Masafer Yatta, is living and facing every day under the Israeli occupation. No Other Land reflects the harsh reality that we have been enduring for decades and still resist as we call on the world to take serious actions to stop the injustice and to stop the ethnic cleansing of Palestinian people.

YUVAL ABRAHAM: We made this — we made this film, Palestinians and Israelis, because together our voices are stronger. We see each other — the atrocious destruction of Gaza and its people, which must end; the Israeli hostages brutally taken in the crime of October 7th, which must be freed. When I look at Basel, I see my brother. But we are unequal. We live in a regime where I am free under civilian law and Basel is under military laws that destroy his life and he cannot control. There is a different path: a political solution without ethnic supremacy, with national rights for both of our people. And I have to say, as I am here: The foreign policy in this country is helping to block this path. And, you know, why? Can’t you see that we are intertwined, that my people can be truly safe if Basel’s people are truly free and safe? There is another way. It’s not too late for life, for the living. There is no other way. Thank you.

AMY GOODMAN: Israeli filmmaker Yuval Abraham and Palestinian filmmaker Basel Adra, co-directors of No Other Land, which just won the Oscar for Best Documentary. Visit democracynow.org to see our interviews with both of them.

And those are some of the headlines. This is Democracy Now!, democracynow.org, The War and Peace Report. When we come back, we play an extended excerpt of the unprecedented public clash in the Oval Office between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and both President Trump and Vice President Vance. Then we spend the hour with Ken Roth, former head of Human Rights Watch, about Ukraine, Gaza and his new book, Righting Wrongs: Three Decades on the Front Lines Battling Abusive Governments. Stay with us.

