President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. to suspend all military aid to Ukraine. The stunning reversal came just days after Trump and Vice President JD Vance berated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office in a shocking confrontation that was broadcast live to the world. On Monday, Trump suggested Zelensky “won’t be around very long” if he refuses to make a deal with Russia.

President Donald Trump: “President Zelensky supposedly made a statement today in AP. I’m not a big fan of AP, so maybe it was an incorrect statement. But he said he thinks the war’s going to go on for a long time. And he better not be right about that. That’s all I’m saying.”

Trump’s shutoff of arms shipments prompted shock, anger and condemnation across Ukraine and much of Europe. Germany’s likely next chancellor, Friedrich Merz, called attacks on Zelensky a “manufactured escalation.” French Prime Minister François Bayrou said Zelensky’s treatment was “marked by brutality, a desire to humiliate.” And Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called on European nations to massively increase military spending. Stock prices of European weapons manufacturers soared on Monday.

Ukrainian officials have pledged to do all they can to keep the U.S. as an ally and reiterated that they remain open to a deal on rare earth minerals. Meanwhile, the Kremlin welcomed Trump’s suspension of arms to Ukraine, saying it would push Kyiv to the negotiating table.