In Sudan’s western Darfur region, the U.N. reports attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces killed at least 300 people in refugee camps over the weekend. The victims included children, as well as 10 humanitarian aid workers from Relief International Sudan. The RSF claimed on Sunday it took control over Zamzam camp. Some 400,000 additional people are believed to have been displaced in the area just over the last few days. The surrounding area of El Fasher is in the midst of a famine, affecting some 637,000 people.

Today marks two years since the devastating civil war erupted between the Sudanese army and the RSF. Aid groups are warning of a spiraling humanitarian disaster, with some 13 million forcibly displaced, widespread reports of sexual and ethnically motivated violence, and a worsening hunger crisis. This is Shaun Hughes of the World Food Programme.

Shaun Hughes: “All these challenges are coming at a time when resources for humanitarian response globally are reducing. We know that it is not possible to stop a famine with food alone. You need healthcare. You need water. You need sanitation. So the whole response needs to be well supported in order to be able to turn this around and stem the tide of famine.”

Foreign ministers are gathering in London today to discuss a diplomatic path toward a ceasefire in Sudan.