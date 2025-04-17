U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said Wednesday he has “probable cause” to hold the Trump administration in criminal contempt of court over its “willful disregard” of his order last month to halt flights transferring immigration detainees from the U.S. to the notorious CECOT mega-prison in El Salvador. Judge Boasberg noted that Trump officials have since “failed to rectify or explain their actions,” giving the administration one week, until April 23, to respond.

On Wednesday, Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen traveled to El Salvador but was blocked from meeting with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland father who was sent to CECOT on the March flights in what the Department of Homeland Security has admitted was an “administrative error.” Both the Trump administration and the government of Nayib Bukele have refused to release and return Abrego Garcia. Senator Van Hollen spoke to reporters in San Salvador after meeting with Salvadoran Vice President Félix Ulloa.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen: “I’m asking President Bukele, under his authority as president of El Salvador, to do the right thing and allow to Mr. Abrego Garcia to walk out of a prison, a man who is charged with no crime, convicted of no crime, and who was illegally abducted from the United States.”

Senator Van Hollen said the vice president told him El Salvador would keep Abrego Garcia locked up since the U.S. government is paying his country to do so. The senator also said more members of Congress are planning to visit El Salvador soon. Van Hollen’s visit came as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth welcomed El Salvador’s defense minister to the Pentagon. After headlines, we’ll be joined by Vince Warren of the Center for Constitutional Rights for more on this story.