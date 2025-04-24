On Wednesday, Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir claimed during a visit to the U.S. that top Republican lawmakers support the policy of bombing food and humanitarian aid depots in Gaza. After he was feted at a dinner in his honor Tuesday evening at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, Ben-Gvir wrote of the Republicans, “They expressed support for my very clear position on how to act in Gaza and that the food and aid depots should be bombed in order to create military and political pressure to bring our hostages home safely,” Ben-Gvir wrote, in remarks translated from Hebrew. Separately, Ben-Gvir was confronted by student protesters Wednesday after attending an event near Yale.

This all comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returned to a Tel Aviv courtroom this week to give testimony, as he faces three separate corruption cases. Netanyahu is charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes.