Israel is continuing its assault on the Gaza Strip, with at least 46 Palestinians killed and 73 wounded over the past 24 hours. Among the dead are at least two people killed when Israel bombed the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis. The strike killed photojournalist Hassan Islayeh while he was receiving treatment for injuries he sustained in an airstrike last month. He’s at least the 215th media worker killed in Gaza since October 2023.

It’s not the first time Israel has bombed Nasser Hospital. Israeli forces previously struck its emergency building, attacked tents for displaced people outside its gates, laid siege to the complex for over a week and arrested scores of patients and medical staff. Since October 2023, Israeli forces have bombed or set fire to at least 35 hospitals across the Gaza Strip — each act a war crime under the 1949 Geneva Convention.