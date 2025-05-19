Israel is escalating its war on Gaza, killing hundreds of Palestinians over the weekend, including at least five journalists. On Sunday, Israel killed at least 160 Palestinians, including 36 people in the al-Mawasi area, where Israeli warplanes bombed a tent camp housing displaced people. Multiple hospitals have also come under attack.

Earlier today, Israel ordered the forced evacuation of Khan Younis, Gaza’s second-largest city. On Sunday, Israel announced the start of what it called a new “extensive ground operation” in Gaza named “Operation Gideon’s Chariots.” The prominent Israeli reporter Gideon Levy said a more apt name for the offensive would be “Chariots of Genocide.” Residents in Jabaliya say Israel’s attacks have been relentless.