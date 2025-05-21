Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee grilled Secretary of State Marco Rubio Tuesday over his support for President Trump’s agenda, including the deportation of immigrants without due process to El Salvador’s CECOT prison. Maryland Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen, who in April traveled to El Salvador to campaign for the return of Salvadoran immigrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a father who lived in Maryland, said he regretted voting to confirm Rubio. Rubio shot back, calling Abrego Garcia a “gang banger” while providing no evidence.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio: “In the case of El Salvador, absolutely, absolutely, we deported gang members, gang members, including the one you had a margarita with. And that guy is a human trafficker, and that guy is a gang banger. And that guy — and the evidence is going to be clear. In the data to come” —

Sen. Chris Van Hollen: “Mr. Chairman, look” —

Secretary of State Marco Rubio: — “you’re going to see who you went to defend.”

Sen. James Risch: “Senator, please.”

Sen. Chris Van Hollen: “I’m sorry, Mr. Chairman, no” —

Sen. James Risch: “Secretary Rubio has the floor.”

Sen. Chris Van Hollen: “Mr. Chairman. He can’t make unsubstantiated comments like that.”

Sen. James Risch: “Senator, Secretary, Rubio has the floor.”

Separately, Secretary Rubio told Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy he was not aware that President Trump is set to host a private gala dinner on Thursday at Trump’s golf club in northern Virginia for the top 220 investors in the Trump cryptocurrency meme coin — even though the event has been widely reported and will feature many foreign investors, the majority from other countries.

Sen. Chris Murphy: “Do you have a list of those foreign individuals who are — who will be meeting with the president?”