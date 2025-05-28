Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip have killed at least 15 people since dawn, part of an intensifying onslaught that has displaced 180,000 Palestinians in just 10 days. On Tuesday, eight people were killed when Israel struck the home of Palestinian journalist Osama al-Arbid in northern Gaza. Al-Arbid survived the strike and was filmed being pulled from the rubble of the house. Israel’s continuing attacks came as Gaza’s hunger crisis deepened. Hungry families in Gaza City report they’re going without meals as they have yet to see any of the trickle of humanitarian aid allowed by Israel to cross into Gaza.

Fatma Ahmed: “There’s no flour and no food to feed the children, nor the adults. Everyone is hungry. No one is eating. No one is eating. If you find a kilo of rice today to prepare, you won’t find it tomorrow. You would have to divide it over two days and feed the children little by little.”

On Tuesday, Israeli soldiers opened fire on hungry and exhausted residents of the southern city of Rafah as they rushed to receive packages of food. Palestinian media reports at least three people were killed and 46 wounded in the chaos. The gunfire rang out after thousands of Palestinians who had spent hours crowded into fenced cages in the hot sun surged toward a distribution point set up by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation — a controversial aid group backed by Israel with the support of U.S. private military contractors. It was the group’s first day of operations. A United Nations spokesperson on Tuesday called the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation a distraction from what’s needed to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe. This is Juliette Touma of the U.N. Agency for Palestine Refugees.