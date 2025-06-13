Israel’s military launched a barrage of strikes on Iran overnight, including on the capital Tehran. Reuters is reporting at least 20 senior Iranian commanders were killed, including Hossein Salami, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards chief, and the head of the Revolutionary Guards Air Force, Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Six nuclear scientists were also reportedly killed.

Earlier today, more Israeli attacks were reported in Shiraz, Tabriz and the Natanz nuclear site. Israel’s military said it’s working to intercept over 100 drones launched by Iran. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned further retaliation is coming; an Iranian news anchor read Khamenei’s statement.

IRIB news anchor: “The Zionist regime opened its dirty and bloody hand to a crime in our beloved country this morning and revealed its evil nature by striking residential centers more than ever before. The regime must expect severe punishment.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue the attack on Iran “for as many days as it takes.”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed the U.S. was “not involved” in the strikes, while Trump posted on social media, “I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal.” The Israeli attacks came as the U.S. and Iran have been engaged in talks over a possible new nuclear agreement. We’ll have more on this story after headlines.