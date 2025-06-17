Israel bombed the headquarters of Iranian state television Monday in the latest escalation of Israel’s war on Iran. Israel also assassinated another top Iranian official: Iran’s new wartime chief of staff, Ali Shadmani. The bombing of Iranian state TV occurred during a live broadcast that was cut short as the studio began to fill with dust after the blast.

News anchor: “What you observed, what you heard, this dust in the air” —

Man in background: “Allahu Akbar! Get out!”

Three employees of Iranian state TV were reportedly killed. The Committee to Protect Journalists said it was “appalled” by the Israeli attack. The group’s Middle East representative, Sara Qudah, said, “Israel’s killing, with impunity, of almost 200 journalists in Gaza has emboldened it to target media elsewhere in the region.”