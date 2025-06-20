“Harming Young People”: Chase Strangio on SCOTUS Trans Heathcare Ban & End of LGBTQ Suicide Hotline

In a 6-3 decision on Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld Tennessee’s ban on puberty blockers and hormone therapy for transgender youth, paving the way for other bans on trans healthcare to remain in effect in 24 other states. According to the ACLU, over 100,000 transgender people under the age of 18 now live in a state with a ban on their healthcare. “This is a fight that extends back 100 years, and we will keep fighting for 100 more years,” says Chase Strangio, the first openly transgender attorney to make oral arguments before the Supreme Court and the co-director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s LGBTQ & HIV Project.